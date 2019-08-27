Episode 4 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Alan English - is out now

EPISODE FOUR OF Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast exclusive to The42 members, is available now.

If you’re unaware – each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

This week’s guest is the former Sunday Times sports editor, Alan English. Now the Editorial Director at Iconic Newspapers having earlier served as editor of the Limerick Leader.

He moved home after working at the Sunday Times, a role which brought him into contact with some of the biggest names, events and controversies in sport. He has also written a number of books on rugby, and ghosted the autobiographies of Brian O’Driscoll and Paul O’Connell.

Here we weave our way through some of the stand-out moments from Alan’s career, including his role in David Walsh and The Sunday Times’ pursuit of Lance Armstrong.

There’s a teaser below, as he recalls the scene after the paper’s lawyers nixed one of Walsh’s pieces on Armstrong:

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

We hope you enjoy it, and you can get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie.