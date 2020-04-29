Now That’s What I Call Behind The Lines, Vol 2 - listen to the best bits from our sportswriting podcast

BEHIND THE LINES is the sportswriting podcast from The42.

Every week, host Gavin Cooney chats to some well-known journalists about their careers, the industry and most importantly, their favourite pieces.

Behind The Lines is one of six podcasts exclusive to The42 members. If you’re not currently a member, we hope you enjoy this taster of highlights from our most recent run of episodes.

Joanne O’Riordan reveals her curious meeting with Man City’s uber-powerful chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak; Graham Hunter explains how Alex Ferguson’s wife helped to kit him out while supporting Scotland at the ‘82 World Cup; Jeff Pearlman reveals what he learned from the great names at Sports Illustrated; Jonathan Wilson tells the story of how Roy Keane once changed the weather; and Danny Kelly recalls his friendship with Hugh McIlvanney.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Sign up here for €5 a month or €42 a year and get immediate access to all six podcasts and their archives, weekly Insider Newsletters from our team of journalists, and lots more great membership benefits.