Now That’s What I Call Behind The Lines, Vol 2 - listen to the best bits from our sportswriting podcast

We’ve put together a highlights reel of some of the show’s best bits.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Apr 2020, 3:56 PM
BEHIND THE LINES is the sportswriting podcast from The42.

Every week, host Gavin Cooney chats to some well-known journalists about their careers, the industry and most importantly, their favourite pieces.

Behind The Lines is one of six podcasts exclusive to The42 members. If you’re not currently a member, we hope you enjoy this taster of highlights from our most recent run of episodes.

Joanne O’Riordan reveals her curious meeting with Man City’s uber-powerful chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak; Graham Hunter explains how Alex Ferguson’s wife helped to kit him out while supporting Scotland at the ‘82 World Cup; Jeff Pearlman reveals what he learned from the great names at Sports Illustrated; Jonathan Wilson tells the story of how Roy Keane once changed the weather; and Danny Kelly recalls his friendship with Hugh McIlvanney. 


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

The42 Team

