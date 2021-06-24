Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 24 June 2021
Advertisement

'The big thing for Peter Keane this year is it’s going to have to be horses for courses'

Kerry are in championship action against Clare on Saturday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 9:02 PM
20 minutes ago 586 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5476828
Kerry's David Moran and Tommy Walsh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry's David Moran and Tommy Walsh.
Kerry's David Moran and Tommy Walsh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CAN KERRY MOUNT a serious challenge this summer and be the team to end Dublin’s dominance in the All-Ireland football championship? 

The question was one of many discussed on this week’s episode of The42 GAA Weekly, and Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé said one of the most promising things about the Kingdom this year is the wealth of options seemingly available to manager Peter Keane.

However, while Kerry seem to have strong competition in a number of areas across the team, Ó Sé also backed an old warrior to play a key role ahead of their Munster championship quarter-final meeting with Clare on Saturday.

“The last (league) game against Tyrone, because you didn’t have the services of Paul Murphy or Tadhg Morley, you had Brian Ó Beaglaoich in one corner and Tom O’Sullivan, who was a small bit rusty but did very well in the other corner, and Jason Foley fullback,” Ó Sé said.

“All of a sudden now you have options. You have Tadhg Morley and Paul Murphy to come in, Mike Breen ticked all the boxes against Tyrone, got up the field, kicked scores, his tackle count was huge.

“In the middle of the field, David Moran, Andrew Barry, Adrian Spillane, Diarmuid O’Connor, four doesn’t go into two but I think now you have options.

“The big thing for Peter Keane this year is it’s going to have to be horses for courses.

“For example, David Moran didn’t start the last day. Any person thinking logically might say ‘let’s go with the same midfield’, but I think horses for courses, Clare are an experienced side in the middle of the field, Cathal O’Connor and these guys, strong men.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think David Moran has to start the next day. I think he’s going to have a huge part to play, that experience, that strength out around the middle.

“All the talk down here (in Kerry) is who is going to start, who is not going to start… I think we now have options we possibly didn’t have in the last few years, which is great from a Kerry point of view.”

For all of our exclusive podcasts, added features and to support our independent sports journalism, join the club at members.the42.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie