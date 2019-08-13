This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Entertaining, passionate, doesn't pull any punches' - The42's Paul Fennessy claims 20x20 award

His in-depth feature with Ireland’s all-time female top goalscorer Olivia O’Toole has today been named July’s winner.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 11:45 AM
21 minutes ago 569 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4763561
O'Toole representing Ireland.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
O'Toole representing Ireland.
O'Toole representing Ireland.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JULY’S WINNER OF the Investec 20×20 Media Award has gone to Paul Fennessy of The42

Recognising excellence in Irish journalism focused on women in sport, the judges felt that Paul’s feature with former Ireland footballer Olivia O’Toole was the outstanding choice. 

In it, O’Toole discusses growing up in Dublin’s Sheriff Street during the 1980s, when the area was plagued by a drugs epidemic, her love for sport, the challenges she faced throughout her career, going on to become Ireland’s all-time female top goalscorer and carrying the Olympic flame in 2012.  

It is the fourth time an article on The42 has claimed the monthly award since it was launched earlier this year. 

“In his interview with Olivia O’Toole, Paul gave important profile to a sportswoman who should be a national hero,” said Anna Kessel, Investec 20×20 Media Awards judging panel chair.

“Entertaining, passionate, doesn’t pull any punches, Paul seems to be able to get the best out of his interviewees and allow them to open up about the burning issues in women’s sport.

The anecdote about not signing for Arsenal because Olivia didn’t want to do the men’s laundry was refreshing and striking — from an era of players who were so often made to feel grateful just for being there.”

Michael Cullen, CEO, Investec added: “Paul Fennessy’s profile of Olivia O’Toole is first and foremost a captivating and highly enjoyable read.

“Her experiences and insights on the lack of professionalism and how little consideration was given to women’s football during her career is a timely reminder of why the team at Investec is so proud to support such an important initiative like 20×20 and how so much more needs to be done to ensure that our elite athletes can perform at the peak of their abilities.”

Read Paul Fennessy’s piece with Olivia O’Toole here >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie