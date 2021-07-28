Membership : Access or Sign Up
Join BJ Botha, Bernard Jackman and The42 for a special Lions preview event

We’ll be sharing screens and talking scrums.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 11:39 AM
‘FAKE’ TWITTER ACCOUNTS, some big selection calls, a potentially decisive second Test. It’s a big week on tour with the Lions. 

Members of The42 have been enjoying our Monday morning video analysis shows with Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan, post-game reaction podcasts, biweekly game breakdown newsletters and the rest of our Lions coverage on the site. 

And tomorrow night we’ll host the next in our special Zoom events to preview the crunch showdown in Cape Town this weekend. 

Excitingly, we’ll get the South African perspective, as former Munster and Springboks prop BJ Botha dials in from his homeland to join the regular Rugby Weekly trio of Murray, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey. 

tadhg-furlong-with-luke-cowan-dickie-mako-vunipola-and-courtney-lawes Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The 2007 World Cup winner has agreed to take us on a deep dive into the scrum on Thursday evening, while Murray and Bernard will also share their screens with all participants to walk us through a few of their own famed analysis set-pieces.

As always, we’ll host the Zoom call as a regular meeting rather than a webinar, meaning members can engage with the lads on-screen should they wish to ask a question ‘in person’ and there’ll be a prize for the best one.

Places are limited but this is a free event for members of The42. Learn more about the community and its benefits here

