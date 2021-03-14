BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 14 March 2021
Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

Another seven days, another great lineup for The42 members to enjoy.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 8:00 PM
ONE MORE WEEK of level 5 done and dusted and there was even a hint, however brief, of spring in the air.

It would do you good. It’s nice to have something to look forward to, and here at The42 we’ve got another great week of membership content lined up to keep you entertained and, hopefully, informed.

All of our stories are available for free through our platforms, but joining The42’s membership scheme – you can sign up for a €5 a month, or a discounted €42 a year – opens the door to another world of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights along with supporting our free and independent journalism. 

Your continued support of our work is, as always, greatly appreciated, and we hope you enjoy what we’ve got lined up across another busy week in the sporting world.

This evening you can jump straight into some instant reaction to Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland with Murray Kinsella and Garry Doyle on the Rugby Weekly Extra post-match pod.

Tomorrow, you can wrap your ears around the usual Monday Rugby Weekly Extra pod as regular analyst Eoin Toolan joins Murray to get nerdy about all of the action from Week 4 of the Six Nations.

Members also get access to our members’ WhatsApp group, which is populated by engaged and informed rugby fans from all over the country. Entry, which is part of the membership package, allows members to help shape the show. 

On Tuesday, we have a Behind The Lines special live event with Wright Thompson joining Gavin Cooney and The42 members to discuss his career, his favourite sportswriting, his advice and much more.

On Saturday we’ll have another post-match episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, with immediate reaction to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with England.

Our latest Bylines Essay is also published this week, and comes courtesy of IFTA-winning director [Heartbreak, 2017], and director of Dublin Oldschool, Dave Tynan.

This week will also feature another round of our Insiders newsletters, covering GAA, rugby and soccer, with plenty to dig into and discuss both on and off the field.

So, if you fancy treating yourself to even more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not join us at members.the42.ie?

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

The42 Team

