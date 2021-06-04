BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 4 June 2021
An evening with James Richardson, bonus pods, and fantasy football - Euro 2020 for The42 Members

Take a look at the latest exclusive content you can get your hands on by joining.

By The42 Team Friday 4 Jun 2021, 5:55 PM
29 minutes ago 168 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5458298

THERE’S JUST ONE week to go until Euro 2020 kicks off, and we’ve got loads in store for members of The42. 

soccer-martin-keown-photocall-cafe-laville AC Jimbo is joining us next week. Source: PA

Members event with James Richardson 

Grab yourself an oversized gelato, a tiny espresso and a very pink copy of la Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s time to talk football — and more besides – with James Richardson and The42 members.

Yes, AC Jimbo himself will join Gavin Cooney on a Zoom call for supporters of The42 next week on the eve of the European Championships’ kick-off. 

Top of the agenda will be James’ time presenting Channel 4’s ground-breaking, live Serie A coverage in the ’90s and the much-loved and hugely-influential Gazzetta Football Italia. 

We’ll also chat about podcasting and his many years at the seminal Guardian Football Weekly, his decision to strike out with the Totally Football Show, his thoughts on the Euros and his work with BT Sport. 

As James would put it: “Like the man said at the fender exhibition, it’s a bumper show.”

Like our recent members’ event with ESPN’s Wright Thompson, we’ll open the floor and camera to you to take questions and will give away a nice prize for the best one. 

Podcasts 

I don’t know about you… but we haven’t yet been vaccinated against European football fever. 

And as the Euros gets going — without us, admittedly — we plan to deliver lots of football podcasts over the next month or so. 

Our football staff — led by Paul Dollery, Paul Fennessy and Gavin Cooney — will be joined by writers from across the continent to preview the biggest games, reflect on the major events and, mostly, take your questions in extended mailbag forums. 

WhatsApp 

Many of The42 members are already enjoying the conversation with other members in our various WhatsApp groups. 

Rugby Weekly, GAA Weekly and Behind the Lines are powered by the conversation, questions and suggestions in the groups. There’s also some good fun. 

We’ve just set up a Euro 2020 group to help us with the podcast over the next few weeks and to provide a place where members can discuss everything as it plays out. 

Fantasy Football 

Euro 2020 FF Source: gaming.uefa.com

We’ve pressed the button on a Fantasy Football league. We’re working on a good prize for the winner but the bragging rights in the WhatsApp group are reward enough, I know. 

Also, keep an eye out for all the preview content we’ve planned over the coming days, including long reads with legendary Boys in Green kitman, Charlie O’Leary; the Irishman in the Wales camp, the Chris Armstrong to Ireland saga and everything you need to know ahead of the tournament. 

A reminder that The42 Membership — and all of these great benefits — costs just €42 a year (or 12 cent a day, if you prefer to look at it that way). Monthly memberships are also available for €5 a month.

Join the club today and support The42′s independent Irish sports journalism.

Find out more about The42 Membership here

