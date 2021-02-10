Six Nations 2021: Join us for a special members-only Zoom event this Friday

BE PART OF THE TEAM

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey preview Ireland v France and answer your questions.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 11:14 AM
THE OPENING WEEKEND of the 2021 Six Nations proved to us that there is virtually no point in trying to know anything anymore:

Scotland rewrote the history books at Twickenham despite trying their level best to ‘do a Scotland’ in the dying seconds.

And in Cardiff, Ireland lost the plot on more than one occasion, lost to a Wales side experiencing a more pronounced existential crisis than the rest of us, and still managed to emerge with significant credit.

Trying to make sense of it all might be futile, but if anyone can, it’s The42‘s own Murray Kinsella and our The42 Rugby Weekly colleague Bernard Jackman, both of whom will join Gavan Casey for a members-only Zoom event this coming Friday, 12 February (kick-off 8pm).

In previewing Ireland versus France, the lads will provide some of their trademark on-screen analysis which has proven so popular among those of you who have attended past events, as well as fielding members’ questions and chatting all things rugby.

If you are already a member, you will have received an email this morning with all of the instructions that you need to reserve your place at Friday’s event. 

If not, there’s no time like the present to sign up. As well an invitation to join us on Friday evening, you’ll also receive two bonus member-only podcasts every gameweek for the duration of this year’s Six Nations — Rugby Weekly Extra every Monday as Murray and Eoin Toolan get nerdy on the weekend’s action, and a post-match reaction pod shortly after the final whistle of each Ireland game — as well as Murray’s Insiders newsletter directly to your inbox every week, and access to the famed The42 Members’ Rugby WhatsApp group.

That’s not to mention the host of non-rugby benefits we have on offer for all of our members including more than 60 episodes of the Behind The Lines sportswriting podcast, hosted by Gavin Cooney, and the How To Win At Dominoes podcast, Shane Keegan’s coaching masterclass with the most innovative minds in Irish sports.

Membership costs just €5 per month and is also available at a discounted annual rate of €42 per year. Click here for more information and to sign up today.

We look forward to seeing you on Friday evening.

