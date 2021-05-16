Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

There's plenty for members to look forward to this week.

AS THINGS CONTINUE to slowly open up in Ireland, there’s plenty of reasons to believe that we are building up to an exciting summer of sport.

The sight of fans attending the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday is something we certainly want to see more of in the coming months.

And as we continue to move towards scenes like that in Ireland, we at The42 have another great week of membership content lined up to keep you entertained and, hopefully, informed.

Our line-up begins tomorrow with our usual Rugby Weekly podcast. Our regular analyst Eoin Toolan will be joining Gavan to review the weekend’s Rainbow Cup interpros with Munster v Connacht and Leinster v Ulster.

On Tuesday, we’ll have the sportswriting podcast Behind The Lines as host Gavin Cooney chats to journalist Ger Siggins, formerly assistant editor at the Sunday Tribune and now author of the acclaimed children’s Rugby Spirit series of books.

Members can also look forward to some interesting newsletters this week. There will be two coming into your emails on Wednesday as Murray Kinsella sends out his piece for the Rugby Insiders while Gavin will putting his thoughts together for the Soccer Insiders.

The GAA Insiders newsletter will follow on Friday to wrap up another week of top-tier coverage.

