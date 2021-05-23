Here's what's coming up this week for members of The42

AFTER ANOTHER HECTIC sporting weekend and more than a couple of twists and turns, we’ve got lots more good stuff on the menu for The42 Members community this week.

Monday’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly Extra will be a must-listen Champions Cup final special as Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to reflect on Toulouse’s victory over La Rochelle and break down where the game was won for the now five-time kings of Europe — and the lessons in defeat that Ronan O’Gara will take into next season. The 200+ members of our buzzing rugby WhatsApp group have already had their say on Saturday’s action; now it’s time for Murray and Eoin to get stuck into the game tape.

On Tuesday, we’re off to Brazil as South American football expert Tim Vickery joins Gavin Cooney for the 77th episode of the Behind The Lines sportswriting series. Members also have full access to the entire podcast back catalogue which features a who’s who of the biggest names in sports journalism at home and abroad as they pick out some of their own favourite pieces of writing and share some tips and insights from their decorated careers.

Members will also receive their pick of our Insiders newsletters over the course of the week as Murray Kinsella, Gavin Cooney and Kevin O’Brien take a closer look at the biggest talking points in rugby, soccer and the GAA.

There’s lots to enjoy in the archives of Bylines, our new writing initiative in which we commission exclusive sports essays from some of our favourite authors. Previous contributors include Donal Ryan, Rachael English and Eimear Ryan while “The Sugar Factory” by the brilliant Dave Tynan is the most recent addition to the collection.



On top of all of that, plenty of our members will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the finale of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday night and totting up the totals to see if they will come out on top in our latest golf tipping competition. With a brilliant prize of a night in the five-star Castle Leslie Estate with a round of golf in Concra Wood up for grabs, we’re expecting the competition to be as hotly contested as ever.

