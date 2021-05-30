Here's what's coming up this week for members of The42

AFTER ANOTHER HECTIC sporting weekend, we’ve plenty on the menu for The42 Members community this week.

Monday’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly Extra will see Eoin Toolan joining Murray Kinsella to reflect on the weekend’s rugby action where Munster bid farewell to some provincial icons on Friday night before Connacht’s dream of a Rainbow Cup final place ended on Saturday.

On Tuesday, it’s time for the latest in the Behind The Lines sportswriting series, Gavin Cooney is joined this week by Mark Critchley, the Northern football correspondent of The Independent, just in time for a post Champions League final debrief. Members also have full access to the entire podcast back catalogue which features a who’s who of the biggest names in sports journalism at home and abroad as they pick out some of their own favourite pieces of writing and share some tips and insights from their decorated careers.

Then the second epsiode in the new season of The42 GAA Weekly will drop this week as Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé joins Maurice Brosnan and Fintan O’Toole to assess the state of play after the football league round-robin series has concluded.

Members will also receive their pick of our Insiders newsletters over the course of the week as Murray Kinsella, Gavin Cooney and Kevin O’Brien take a closer look at the biggest talking points in rugby, soccer and the GAA.

There’s lots to enjoy in the archives of Bylines, our new writing initiative in which we commission exclusive sports essays from some of our favourite authors. Previous contributors include Donal Ryan, Rachael English and Eimear Ryan while “The Sugar Factory” by the brilliant Dave Tynan is the most recent addition to the collection.

