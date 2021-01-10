BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
NOW THAT WE’VE been, eh, eased gently into 2021, it’s time to look ahead to/endure another seven days. 

Happily, it’s another busy week on The42′s membership platform to keep you company/divert your attention from this ongoing hellscape. 

By joining The42‘s membership scheme, you are gaining access to a host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights along with supporting our free and independent journalism. 

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or a discounted €42 a year – at members.the42.ie

Here’s a flavour of what is coming up this week. 

Tomorrow, Murray Kinsella will have (hopefully) defrosted from his trips to the interprovincial games and will break the games down with top rugby analyst Eoin Toolan on Rugby Weekly Extra. 

Tuesday brings the return of sportswriting podcast Behind the Lines, as Gavin Cooney is joined by French writer Philippe Auclair to talk about France, Cantona, Wenger, and his music career. He also offers his conclusion of his recent treatise on the impact Brexit on football and, spoiler alert, it is not good news for Ireland. 

This will be the 59th episode of the series, and the full back catalogue – featuring the likes of Gary Lineker, Rick Reilly, Robert Lipsyte, David Walsh, Malachy Clerkin and Caitlin Thompson – is available to everyone who signs up. 

Members can also get access to the back catalogues of our limited series run podcasts, including The Football Family with Paul DolleryThe Rise of Kenny with Kevin Brannigan, and coaching podcast How to Win at Dominoes with Dundalk coach Shane Keegan. 

And after a break to accommodate Europa League and League of Ireland commitments, Shane returns with a new series this week, kicking off with the always interesting Cork U20 football coach, Keith Ricken.

The week will also feature another round of our Insiders newsletters, covering GAA, rugby and soccer, with plenty to dig into and discuss in spite both on and off the field. 

Our bylines series of sports essays continues apace – the most recent by Maeve Higgins is available now – and the latest of our monthly members draws will take place this week, with a stay in Castle Leslie  (one night B & B with dinner for two) plus a round of golf at nearby Concra Wood up for grabs. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

