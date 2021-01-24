Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

AS WE PLOUGH on through Level 5 restrictions, it’s only natural for those who both read and contribute to this publication to question how on Earth we managed through spring and summer last year as virtually the entire world hit pause on sport in a first bid to get to grips with Covid-19.

As for this publication specifically, your support as The42 members helped to keep the show on the road, making it possible for us to churn out new podcast series and extra content to fill the void felt every time The Last Dance’s end credits began to roll on Netflix.

Fast forward 10 or so months and while, in many ways, things are even more difficult, there at least exists the refuge of some live sport into which we can temporarily escape should we so wish. All of which means that, thankfully, we no longer have to record podcasts about retro games or consisting of top 10s, which might be one saving grace in all of this.

For the uninitiated, by becoming a member of The42, you are gaining access to a host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights while also supporting our otherwise free and independent sports journalism.

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or a discounted €42 a year – at members.the42.ie.

Here’s a flavour of what’s coming up for The42 members this week.

On Monday, after a quick run through the tumble-dryer following his efforts on eir Sport’s coverage over the weekend, Murray Kinsella of this parish will dial up top-notch rugby performance analyst and coach, Eoin Toolan, to run the rule over Leinster’s narrow win over Munster and Connacht’s thriller against the Ospreys on The42 Rugby Weekly Extra.

The lads will provide their own expert insights while also fielding questions from the members’ rugby WhatsApp group, a fantastic community consisting of engaged and informed rugby fans from all over the country. Entry into the group is part of the membership package for those who wish to join the fine folks in there who help to steer our rugby-podcast output.

On Tuesday, Gavin Cooney returns with the 61st episode of his Behind The Lines sportswriting pod, the guest for which this week is the one and only Dion Fanning, who recently joined online publisher The Currency.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Irish football fans among you will be familiar with Dion’s work, which in recent times was expanded to include the acclaimed Ireland Unfiltered podcast.

The existing 60-episode Behind The Lines back catalogue – featuring the likes of Gary Lineker, Wright Thompson, Rick Reilly, Robert Lipsyte, David Walsh, Malachy Clerkina and Caitlin Thompson – is available to all members of The42.

Former All-Ireland football winner Cliodhna O'Connor, now athletic development coach with the Dublin hurlers, will join Shane Keegan on How to Win at Dominoes on Wednesday. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

On Wednesday, the second season of Shane Keegan’s hugely popular coaching podcast, How to Win at Dominoes, continues with Cliodhna O’Connor in the interviewee’s chair. A former All-Ireland-winning captain with the Dublin footballers, O’Connor is currently the athletic development coach for the Dublin hurlers and will chat with Shane about her coaching methods and learnings.

As is the case with Behind The Lines, all previous episodes of ‘Dominoes’ — featuring names such as Padraig Harrington, Gary Keegan, Pat Lam and Cheddar Plunkett — are available to members.

As usual, throughout the week, members will also receive their Insiders Newsletters from our on-the-beat writers, giving a glimpse behind the curtain into their work and the various goings-on in GAA, football and rugby.

We’ll also do our monthly member giveaway, the prize for which this time around is a one-night stay in Castle Leslie with breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner.

And new members will receive full access to all of our past offerings, including our limited-series podcasts like the award-winning Football Family with Paul Dollery, The Rise of Kenny with Kevin Brannigan, and the Warriors GAA series which includes a couple of hugely popular audio documentaries, as well as our Bylines sports-essay series and so much more.

So, if you fancy treating yourself to more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not join us at members.the42.ie?