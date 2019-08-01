Love The42? Become a member and support your favourite sports news source

TODAY, THE42 BEGINS an exciting new phase as we launch our membership scheme.

You know us, we don’t usually like to brag; but over the past nine years, we’ve become Ireland’s favourite online sports news source and your go-to place for proper analysis, interesting long-reads, breaking news and lively conversation.

Now, we want to produce even more of all that, with your support.

But don’t worry! Nothing will change on The42 website — this is not a paywall or a subscription service. If you don’t want to part with any cash and become a member, for whatever reason, your experience on The42 will be just the same. The app you use every day will merely continue to improve and grow.

However, if the idea of supporting Irish sports journalism, enjoying even more access to some of the best writers in the country and getting exciting, extra benefits is interesting, then, as Con Houlihan would have said, read on.

So what do you get? As well as being a part of the membership community, you’ll have access to:

a series of brand-new member-only podcasts , the first two of which are available now: Behind The Lines, a series of longform interviews with some of the biggest names in sports journalism; and The Football Family, a collection of in-depth conversations with Irish football personalities at home and abroad.

, the first two of which are available now: Behind The Lines, a series of longform interviews with some of the biggest names in sports journalism; and The Football Family, a collection of in-depth conversations with Irish football personalities at home and abroad. The much-loved The42 Rugby Weekly podcast will continue to be available to everyone but we’ll have extra episodes, events, newsletters and private groups for members who want to get the most out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup and beyond.

entry to a monthly draw with big prizes . For August we have a pair of best-seat-in-the-house premium tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final with accommodation in the four-star, city-centre Brooks Hotel with bed and breakfast and an evening meal. Game on, Ger.

. For August we have a pair of best-seat-in-the-house premium tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final with accommodation in the four-star, city-centre Brooks Hotel with bed and breakfast and an evening meal. Game on, Ger. new and exclusive off-platform newsletters from our reporters and editors , giving you a behind-the-scenes insight into our newsroom and the beats we cover each day.

, giving you a behind-the-scenes insight into our newsroom and the beats we cover each day. patron-only events throughout the year and around the country with some of sport’s most respected voices.

throughout the year and around the country with some of sport’s most respected voices. Town Hall meetings for members where we discuss our editorial decisions and plans, as well as big topics in Irish sport and listen to your feedback.

for members where we discuss our editorial decisions and plans, as well as big topics in Irish sport and listen to your feedback. discounts on some nice merchandise, our books and tickets.

on some nice merchandise, our books and tickets. A membership pack stuffed with nice bits and pieces and a letter from us.

You can get all that, and much more as we react to your member feedback, for just a fiver a month and you can quit whenever you want.

Even better, you can kick in €42 for the entire year. (No, we couldn’t resist picking that figure, sadly.)

To join simply click here for more details and follow the simple instructions.

Support The42; join the club.

– First published 10.00, 29 July