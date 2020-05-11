Here's what you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

THE ONLY SPORT we have at the moment may be Dickie Rock v Johnny Logan and the odd breakfast-time K-League game but The42 members will have plenty to enjoy this week.

Today’s weekly episode of Rugby Weekly Extra sees Murray Kinsella get former Thomond Park crowd favourite James Coughlan on the line for an in-depth chat.

The Cork native, now the defence and forwards coach with French club Provence, discussed Munster, his role now and how he continues to learn.

Tomorrow, Irish Times chief sports writer and author Keith Duggan is our guest on Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast.

“This became a kind of masterclass in writing,” host Gavin Cooney writes in the newsletter to members, “with Keith picking pieces covering three main genres of sportswriting – features, columns and live, on-the-whistle reporting – and talked us through how he approaches each.”

On Wednesday, renowned boxing guru Billy Walsh discusses his philosphy with Shane Keegan on How To Win At Dominoes, our coaching podcast. The American-based Wexford man follows the likes of Stuart Lancaster, Pádraig Harrington and Gary Keegan in sharing his wisdom on the show in recent weeks.

Kevin Brannigan will premiere an audio documentary on Leitrim’s famous Connacht championship victory of 1994 as part of the Warriors GAA podcast series on Thursday. Featuring the recollections of several characters who made and witnessed the county’s historic run to Croke Park and complemented by wonderful archive footage, it’s absolutely worth a listen.

Really Into Years episode three will be released on Friday with Gavin Cooney and Seamas O’Reilly beaming back to 1994 where they’ll witness a World Cup, prize fights, title run-ins and perhaps the invention of the George Foreman grill.

As well as mails from our rugby and Gaelic games staff, members of The42 will receive a Soccer Insiders newsletter from Garry Doyle in which he’ll discuss his in-depth week-long series on the last 20 years of Irish football.

