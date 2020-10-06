Everything you can expect from your membership of The42 this week

ON A BUSY week for Irish sports fans, we’re going to Level 5 coverage for members of The42.

On Behind The Lines, we’ll have renowned Sports Illustrated writer at large, Tim Layden on the line to discuss his long, illustrious career and the pieces that influenced him.

Each week, host Gavin Cooney talks to a sports journalist in a series which has an archive of almost 50 conversations, featuring the likes of Wright Thompson, Marie Crowe, David Walsh, Diane Shah, Malachy Clerkin, Dave Hannigan, Michael Foley, Sam Smith, Howard Bryant and many, many more.

Yesterday, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella poured the coffee, fired up the podcast gear and reflected on a winning, dramatic weekend for the Irish sides in the PRO14.

Rugby Weekly Extra, powered by our hugely active and knowledgable members’ WhatsApp group is available to our supporters each week.

We’ve released the latest essay in our Bylines Project, in which we ask some of our favourite writers to focus on sport.

We’ve had Donal Ryan on hurling and ‘being no use’, Eimear Ryan on lockdown, Tadhg Coakley with an essay on the physical body and pain, Tim MacGabhann with new fiction and Rachael English on her first Olympic Games.

Now, Danny Denton — author and Stinging Fly editor — shares ‘From The Promised Land’ his story on Liverpool FC, home and a lot more.

We’ll have an episode of our GAA podcast Warriors later in the week, where we’ll have an in-depth chat with one of the best-known names in Gaelic games.

Recent episodes have included Zach Tuohy on his AFL adventure, Niall Cahalane on Cork’s 1990 Double, Briege Corkery on her three favourite games, a rewatch of the 2005 Kilkenny-Galway All-Ireland hurling semi-final, the making of the Sean Boylan documentary and Bernard Brogan on his new book and football career.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The strand also includes excellent audio documentaries on Wexford ’96 and Leitrim ’94 by producer Kevin Brannigan.

We’re currently in the middle of producing our fourth annual anthology, Behind The Lines, which we’ll have in shops — both online and bricks and mortar — soon.

This week in our Inside The Newsroom newsletter, in which we explain our editorial decisions and ask for input from members, we’ll make various book design choices with our community.

Members, of course, can use their discount to get the latest volume that bit cheaper — and we’ll share a 10% discount code from our friends at O’Mahony’s Booksellers too, as well as news on an upcoming event and give away our monthly prize too.

As well as all that, our staff will also send Insider newsletters for soccer, rugby and GAA throughout the week for those interested in even more granular coverage of our games.

The support of our members helps us continue to provide the sports coverage you value each day. You can learn more about the scheme and its benefits here.