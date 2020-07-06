The rise of Kenny, Pat Lam's philosophy and a Mayo warrior: The42 membership this week

WE LAUNCHED THE42′s membership scheme almost a year ago.

Since then it’s grown into a vibrant community of people who care about Irish sport and Irish sports journalism. (You can learn more about the benefits — and how to join — here.)

So what do we have lined up for members this week?

Kevin Brannigan has been working on a new podcast series about the rise of Stephen Kenny. We’ve called it… The Rise of Kenny.

Each week Kevin will alight, with a guest, at one stop on the new Ireland coach’s journey to the top of his profession. We’ll begin with his time at Longford Town and his nascent coaching career.

On today’s Rugby Weekly Extra, the always illuminating Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to analyse the first weekend of Super Rugby AU and the action from New Zealand.

Gavin Cooney is taking a well-earned, one-week break from Behind The Lines, our sports writing podcast, but members can, of course, enjoy the ever-expanding archive of interviews with the industry’s best operators. Recent guests include Marie Crowe, Robert Lipsyte and our own Garry Doyle.

Former Connacht Rugby boss Pat Lam will dial in for an in-depth coaching discussion with Shane Keegan on Wednesday’s How To Win At Dominoes. The Bristol boss joins a seriously impressive list of names who’ve shared their wisdom with us; check out the back catalogue of Paul McGinley, Gary Keegan, Billy Walsh, Stuart Lancaster, Derek McGrath, Lee Carsley and many more.

On Thursday, Liam MacHale joins Fintan O’Toole for the latest edition of Warriors, in which the Mayo legend recalls his brilliant career in green and red.

Eimear Ryan provides the latest essay in the popular Bylines project, in which we ask writers we admire and read to focus on sport, which we sent last week and we’ll have various Insider newsletters from our staff as always.

The community of The42 members is growing each week and we’re constantly adding to our offering. You can learn how your support helps us to continue to produce sports journalism you love here.