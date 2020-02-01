This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Become a member of The42 and get even more of the rugby coverage you love

It’s a great time to join the rugby nerd community.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 9:11 AM
12 minutes ago 85 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4988790
New skipper Johnny Sexton gets in some kicking practice yesterday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
New skipper Johnny Sexton gets in some kicking practice yesterday.
New skipper Johnny Sexton gets in some kicking practice yesterday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ANDY FARRELL’S BEEN preparing for his first Six Nations championships as head coach, kicking off today against Scotland in Dublin. 

We’ve been getting ready too at The42, and have plenty of extra content planned over the course of the next two months for our members. 

Our rugby staff of Garry Doyle, Sean Farrell and Murray Kinsella will provide behind-the-scenes insights in our member-only newsletters.   

You’ll get access to an event with some of the game’s big names. 

And regular listeners of The42 Rugby Weekly may well be interested to hear we’re ramping up audio production throughout the campaign, with:

  • Rugby Weekly Extra featuring top analyst Eoin Toolan on Mondays 
  • Team-announcement-reaction pods from Ireland camp during the week 
  • Post-game breakdowns straight after Ireland’s games

And of course you can even influence what we talk about in our lively, members-only Whatsapp group. 

You can join our growing community of sports fans, or just learn more, by clicking here.   

Become a member of The42

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie