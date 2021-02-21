BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 21 February 2021
Here's what's coming up this week for members of The42

We go again…

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago
Another big week lies ahead for The42 Members.
Image: The42.
Image: The42.

ANOTHER WEEK OF Level 5 lockdown ahead, but at least it’s another one packed with quality content for members of The42.

Thankfully, sport is keeping us occupied through these difficult times and there’s plenty more where that came from here.

Over the past few months, members have had access to host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights, while also supporting our otherwise free and independent sports journalism.

So for those in the club — and for those considering signing up — here’s a flavour of what’s coming up for The42 members this week.

(If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or a discounted €42 a year – at members.the42.ie.)

On Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra, regular analyst Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Round Three of the Six Nations, and discuss what Ireland need to get back on track against Italy.

irelands-tadgh-beirne-wins-a-line-out There'll be no shortage of Ireland-Italy preview and review content. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The focus switches to sportswriting on Tuesday as Gavin Cooney welcomes our latest guest to Behind The Lines. This week we’re delighted to welcome Tim Wigmore, sports journalist with the Daily Telegraph and author of The Best: How Elite Athletes Are Made.

Previous guests on the series include Gary Lineker, Wright Thompson, Anna Kessel, Malachy Clerkin, Caitlin Thompson, Dion Fanning and last week’s contributor, John Leonard, with all episodes available to members of The42.

Coaching takes centre-stage on Wednesday as Shane Keegan‘s popular podcast, How To Win At Dominoes, continues. Neil Manchip, Shane Lowry’s coach and high performance director of Golf Ireland, is in the hot seat for what should be another great chat.

Others fascinating thinkers to feature across the two seasons are Paul Kinnerk, Dr Ed Coughlan, Cliodhna O’Connor, Padraig Harrington, Gary Keegan, Pat Lam and Cheddar Plunkett.

shane-lowry-with-his-coach-neil-manchip Lowry and Manchip back in 2010. Source: Cathal Noonan

On Saturday, members can avail of a bonus post-match episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, with immediate reaction to what unfolds in Rome for Andy Farrell’s men.

In more good news, Feburary’s Bylines Essay will also be available to digest. It’s with IFTA-winning director Dave Tynan, director of Dublin Oldschool and Heartbreak.

And as always, we’ll have our weekly Insiders newsletters for GAA, Soccer and Rugby fans spread out through the week.

Plenty there, and much more to come in the coming weeks and months.

So, if you fancy treating yourself to more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not join us at members.the42.ie?

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

The42 Team

