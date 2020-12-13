In another action-packed week of sport, here's what's coming up for members of The42

WELL, ARE YOU all set for Christmas?

We've made the list of our gifts for members of The42.

A membership of The42, better than a PlayStation 5 this Christmas? That’s not for me to say.

Tomorrow morning, Shane Dowling — who is amongst the small number at Croke Park — will break down today’s All-Ireland hurling final between his old comrades in Limerick and Waterford, with the help of GAA Weekly co-host Marc Ó Sé.

The lads will, as always, answer all the great questions from our GAA members-only WhatsApp group.

Murray Kinsella will get back from Limerick this evening after a busy weekend of action in the Champions Cup and will dial up professional analyst Eoin Toolan for this week’s Rugby Weekly Extra.

Tommy Martin is Gavin Cooney‘s guest on episode 56 of Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast.

Each week, one of our favourite writers — from Michael Foley to Wright Thompson to Melissa Reddy — discuss their careers and the sports journalism that influenced or inspired them.

We’re preparing the next essay in our Bylines series, in which we ask one an author to write about sport. Maeve Higgins will send the beautiful ‘Sea swimming’ to members, following pieces from Donal Ryan, Tadhg Coakley, Eimear Ryan, Tim MacGabhann, Rachael English, Danny Denton and John Connell.

And a week out from Shane Keegan seeing his Dundalk side end their season with a game against Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium and a dramatic cup final win over Shamrock Rovers, what better time than to dip into his coaching podcast, How To Win At Dominoes.

In insightful conversations with some of our top coaches, Shane probes the likes of Pádraig Harrington, Gary Keegan and Derek McGrath about leadership and management.

Insider newsletters will be directed at those interested in extra insights from our GAA, soccer and rugby staff.

Finally, we've launched our new book Behind The Lines IV