Here's what's coming up this week for members of The42

There’s plenty more exclusive content on the way for our members.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 8:00 PM
AND SO, A massive summer of sport continues.

With The42 your one-stop shop for all your content, there’s always more available.

We have plenty on the menu for The42 Members community this week, as always.

Euros Fever will hit new heights over the coming days as the group stages wind up and our attention turns to the business end and the excitement knockout, so expect lots of coverage.

Gavin Cooney dials up The Independent’s Tony Evans for Behind The Lines, our sportswriting podcast which comes out on Tuesdays. We’ll also have a few Football Family Euros pods; one on Wednesday morning looking back on the final round of matches in England’s Group D, and one on Thursday morning looking back on the final group games (Portugal v France probably the most mouth-watering one to come) — and looking ahead to the last 16.

Keeping with our usual routine, we’ll have Rugby Weekly Extra with Murray Kinsella and performance analyst and coach Eoin Toolan on Monday, while GAA Weekly continues on Thursday with Maurice Brosnan, Fintan O’Toole and Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé.

We’ll also have our usual Insiders newsletters throughout the week, and plenty of conversation in the respective WhatsApp groups.

A reminder: members also have full access to an entire podcast back catalogue, from those already mentioned to How To Win At Dominoes: The Coaching Podcast with Shane Keegan, Warriors, Really Into Years, and The Rise Of Kenny.

Members should also dig into the archives of Bylines, too: our writing initiative in which we commission exclusive sports essays from some of our favourite authors. Previous contributors include Donal Ryan, Rachael English and Eimear Ryan while ‘The Sugar Factory’ by the brilliant Dave Tynan is the most recent addition to the collection.

Catch you during the week.

