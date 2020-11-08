BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 9 November 2020
Here's what's coming up this week for members of The42

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 11:05 PM
Some of The42's member-led podcasts.
AS WE GO into a November week with international rugby and football — as well as even more championship Gaelic games on the schedule — there’s no better time to sign up to be a member of The42

Tomorrow you can eavesdrop on the conversation between Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé and former All-Ireland winner with the Limerick hurlers, Shane Dowling

The lads will record the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly tonight, with the help of producer Kevin Brannigan,  and will tackle all the main talking points from an action-packed weekend of hurling and football, with the Kingdom’s demise top of the running order.  

Tomorrow morning, professional analyst Eoin Toolan will join Murray Kinsella for another intelligent review of the weekend’s games — like Australia’s shock win over New Zealand — on Rugby Weekly Extra. And join our members-only rugby WhatsApp group to have your say and drive the show. 

Later in the week, Gavin Cooney will welcome the much-respected author and journalist Damien Lawlor on Behind The Lines, the sportswriting podcast

Each week we invite a sportswriter to discuss their careers and pick a few books, features or columns which influenced them. Recent guests include Roland Lazenby, Melissa Reddy, Caitlin Thompson and Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan.

Each member, of course, has access to podcasts like Rise of Kenny, How To Win At Dominoes, Warriors, Really Into Years and The Football Family

We’ll send Insider newsletters from our rugby, GAA and football staff, announce details of a member-only virtual event, and have lots of fun with a Masters tipping competition. 

