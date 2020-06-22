This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sidestep by Eimear Ryan, coach Carsley and an American sportswriting great: this week for The42 members

We’ve failed to socially distance these podcasts and newsletters.

By Adrian Russell Monday 22 Jun 2020, 4:59 PM
55 minutes ago 1,633 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5129625
We've a busy week lined up.
We've a busy week lined up.
We've a busy week lined up.

AS OUR TAOISEACH, a noted Mean Girls fan might say, ‘get in losers, we’re going to sign up for a membership of The42.’ 

The vibrant community of supporters is constantly growing and we’re always adding to our offering. You can learn about the benefits of the scheme and how your support helps us to continue to produce sports journalism you love here

So what’s on the takeaway-only menu this week, you ask?

Today, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella talk about actual live games on Rugby Weekly Extra. Members will have plenty to contribute in the private Whatsapp group too, of course.  

Tomorrow, legendary American writer and broadcaster, Robert Lipsyte is our guest on Behind The Lines: the sportswriting podcast. 

Lipsyte tells Gavin Cooney about his big break covering Liston v Ali, meeting the Beatles, what he learned from Gay Taleese, the state and role of sportswriting in the US now and a lot more besides. 

Eimear Ryan provides the latest essay in the popular Bylines project, in which we ask writers we admire and read to focus on sport. 

“Art – by which I mean books, music, movies, TV and video games – has always been as much a lifeline for me as sport has, and yet I’ve never really been able to combine the two. I don’t really talk to my sporty friends about art, and I don’t really talk to my arty friends about sport. I’d been writing for about eight years before I dared to write about camogie.”

Eimear’s essay ‘Sidestep’ is brilliant and follows the first two pieces from Donal Ryan and Tadhg Coakley. We’ll send it to members directly but you can get it in a lovely Instagram format too. 

On Wednesdays we wear pink release the latest episode of our coaching podcast series.

Shane Keegan has picked some of the best brains around in How To Win At Dominoes. Former Ireland international and now, highly-regarded coach, Lee Carsley is Wednesday’s guest. Now a specialist coach with the FA, Carsley joins the likes of Gary Keegan, Billy Walsh, Stuart Lancaster and many more in sharing his wisdom with us. 

On Thursday, GAA editor Fintan O’Toole will welcome another of our favourite characters from Gaelic games’ rich heritage — Kildare icon, Johnny Doyle, in the latest episode of Warriors.  

And Gavin Cooney and Seamas O’Reilly will reverse the DeLorean into the parking spot marked ’1998′ on Friday when you can presume they’ll get nostalgic for World Cups and sit-down protests at Croke Park on Really Into Years

We’ll have all your usual Insider newsletters sent from our team to members throughout the week, of course. In the meantime, you can read more about the scheme here.

Join The42

 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie



