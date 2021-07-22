Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Advertisement

Sign up here for Olympic Breakfast, our free Tokyo 2020 daily update

We’ll keep a close eye on events right through the night and email you the bits you need to know first thing every morning.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 5:15 PM
46 minutes ago 1,770 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5502914

Article Banner

THE EYES OF the sporting world turn to Tokyo as — a year later than advertised — the 2020 Summer Olympic Games officially get underway tomorrow.

It’s already guaranteed to be an Olympics unlike any other but now that it’s finally here, and with a record 116 athletes set to represent Ireland over the next 17 days, it’s hopefully going to be an unforgettable — if somewhat hectic — few weeks.

And we want to make sure that you don’t miss a single moment that matters.

That’s why we’re inviting you to join us every morning for Olympic Breakfast, our daily email briefing with all the news that you need to know delivered directly to your inbox.

With the live action beginning shortly after midnight Irish time every day, we’ll keep a close eye on events right through the night and have all the details to get you up to speed when you wake up in the morning.

As well as that, we’ll have our trusty colour-coded schedule to hand to map out the very best of what’s still to come over the course of the morning and afternoon to make sure you know exactly when you need to be in front of a TV or, failing that, furiously refreshing your favourite sports app.

And we’ll take plenty of detours off the beaten track to introduce you to some of the most interesting characters and most interesting stories that you might otherwise have missed.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

We’ll kick things off bright and early on Saturday morning when we’ll have all the latest Irish news from the rowing, gymnastics, boxing, taekwondo and cycling as our first athletes get their Olympic competitions underway.

And now, let the Games begin! 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie