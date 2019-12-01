It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Ballyhale’s Conor Walsh and his team celebrate with team-mate Richie Reid who is currently in Lebanon with the army.
Darragh O’Keeffe and Kildorrery fall at the last in Fairyhouse (both were fine, thankfully!).
Leinster march on in Glasgow.
Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan beats Naomh Conaill’s AJ Gallagher and Leo McLoone to a loose ball.
‘The Jackal’ is back.
Sean Flanagan with Killer Miller after winning in Fairyhouse.
Ciara Mageean enjoying Sonia Week.
Terenure College’s Niall Lalor and Jamie Heuston of Garryowen fight for a ball.
Micheál Aodh Martin celebrates Nemo’s Munster title with an unidentified fan.
“What is legacy if girls like Ella don’t go on to exceed everything I’ve done. Great to meet a future star!” – Katie Taylor
