Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Telling a thousand words…10 times over.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,722 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4914206

Ballyhale’s Conor Walsh and his team celebrate with team-mate Richie Reid who is currently in Lebanon with the army.

conor-walsh-and-his-team-celebrate-with-team-mate-richie-reid-who-is-currently-in-the-lebanon-working-with-the-army Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Darragh O’Keeffe and Kildorrery fall at the last in Fairyhouse (both were fine, thankfully!).

darragh-okeeffe-on-kildorrery-falls-at-the-last Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Leinster march on in Glasgow.

leinster-players-react-at-the-full-time-whistle Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan beats Naomh Conaill’s AJ Gallagher and Leo McLoone to a loose ball.

eugene-branagan-with-aj-gallagher-and-leo-mcloone Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

‘The Jackal’ is back.

carl-frampton-and-tyler-mccreary Source: Stevie English/INPHO

Sean Flanagan with Killer Miller after winning in Fairyhouse.

sean-flanagan-with-killer-miller-after-winning-the-race Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ciara Mageean enjoying Sonia Week.

ciara-mageean-with-sonia-osullivan Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Terenure College’s Niall Lalor and Jamie Heuston of Garryowen fight for a ball.

niall-lalor-and-jamie-heuston Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Micheál Aodh Martin celebrates Nemo’s Munster title with an unidentified fan.

micheal-aodh-martin-celebrates-with-his-father-micheal-martin-td Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“What is legacy if girls like Ella don’t go on to exceed everything I’ve done. Great to meet a future star!” – Katie Taylor

