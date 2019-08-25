This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
53 minutes ago 1,925 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4781968

Liam Sheedy introduces another Liam to Kian Barnes at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

kian-barnes-aabo-with-manager-liam-sheedy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The two Liams and the Tipp players arrive home to Thurles.

tipperary-players-celebrate-with-the-liam-mccarthy-cup Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Connacht’s Shannon Touhey hands off Ciara Scanlan of Munster during their women’s Interpro.

shannon-touhey-and-ciara-scanlan Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Roscommon bench celebrates their All-Ireland U16C camogie success against Kerry.

roscommon-bench-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Yeah…

rory-best-and-conor-murray-dejected-after-the-game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy (L) and Kathryn Sullivan (R) are consoled by Natalie Prendergast.

dejected-mayo-players-after-the-game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The start of the Morton Mile.

a-general-view-of-the-start-of-the-morton-mile Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Anthony Yarde comes up just short against Sergey Kovalev in Russia.

kovalev-yarde-boxing Source: Anton Basanayev

Ben Stokes pulls a miracle out of the bag at Headingley.

england-v-australia-third-test-day-four-2019-ashes-series-headingley Source: Mike Egerton

More joy for Tipp, and yet another Liam.

liam-cahill-celebrates-a-late-goal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

