It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Liam Sheedy introduces another Liam to Kian Barnes at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.
The two Liams and the Tipp players arrive home to Thurles.
Connacht’s Shannon Touhey hands off Ciara Scanlan of Munster during their women’s Interpro.
The Roscommon bench celebrates their All-Ireland U16C camogie success against Kerry.
Yeah…
Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy (L) and Kathryn Sullivan (R) are consoled by Natalie Prendergast.
The start of the Morton Mile.
Anthony Yarde comes up just short against Sergey Kovalev in Russia.
Ben Stokes pulls a miracle out of the bag at Headingley.
More joy for Tipp, and yet another Liam.
Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
COMMENTS