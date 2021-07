Waterford's Séamus Power beat American J.T. Poston after how many play-off holes at the Barbasol Championship to win his first ever PGA title on Sunday night? 4 5

6 7

Which former Manchester United defender was sacked as head coach of Atlanta United after an underwhelming start to their MLS campaign? Jaap Stam Laurent Blanc

Gabriel Heinze Phil Neville

While playing down his own prowess on the decks in South Africa, which Lions team-mate did Tadhg Furlong reveal to be actually a DJ in his spare time? Chris 'Calvin' Harris Bundee 'Aoki' Aki

Josh 'Navici' Navidi Jack 'Afrojack' Conan

Irish duo Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor joined which Scottish Premiership side this week? Aberdeen Dundee United

Hibernian Dundee

Which Irishman went viral for his attempt to debunk claims that the beds in the Olympic village were made of cardboard in order to prevent sexual relations between participants? Rhys McClenaghan Thomas Barr

RTÉ reporter Paul O'Flynn Pat Hickey

This year's Ulster Senior Football final will be played at Croke Park for the first time since what year? 1973 1981

2006 1998

Where will Anthony Joshua defend his heavyweight world titles against Oleksandr Usyk on 25 September? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Eddie Hearn's back garden, Essex

NSC Olympiyskiy, Kiev Aboard the Ever Given cargo ship which was recently trapped in the Suez Canal

Which country ended the USA women's national soccer team's 44-game unbeaten streak with an impressive 3-0 win in Tokyo on Wednesday? Sweden Norway

Brazil The Netherlands

Why was American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in the Irish sports headlines this week? She was pictured playing hurling with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Carton House She was spotted wearing a Kerry jersey at Game 7 of the NBA Finals

She now sponsors Bantry Basketball Club's U15/16 boys' team She will reportedly manage Ballyhale Shamrocks in a new series of 'Celebrity Bainisteoir'.