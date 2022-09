Tottenham's Son Heung-min ended his goalscoring drought with a 14-minute hat-trick on Saturday but, with a time of two minutes and 56 seconds between first and third goals, which of these players boasts the record for the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history? Kevin de Bruyne Robbie Fowler

Jermaine Defoe Sadio Mane

Who was voted Player of the Match as Ulster won the first URC interpro of the season against Connacht? Stuart McCloskey Tom Stewart

Stewart Moore Marty Moore

Who defeated Matt Fitzpatrick in an all-British play-off to win the Italian Open? Danny Willett Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood Tyrrell Hatton

Former Sligo Rovers and Galway United man Jonah Ayunga was on target as St Mirren ended Celtic's 364-day unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership. How many league games had the champions gone without defeat? 30 35

38 43

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will rejoin the Dublin senior football squad for 2023. When was the last time both stars played together for the Dubs? 2017 2018

2019 2020

Which Ireland international is currently the top scorer in the English Women's Championship? Saoirse Noonan Lily Agg

Jess Ziu Amber Barrett

Which of these American cities will play host to the only new event on the Formula One calendar next season? Las Vegas New Jersey

Seattle Los Angeles

For which club will Laois man Zac Tuohy make his 250th AFL appearance in Saturday's Grand Final? Sydney Swans Geelong Cats

Essendon Bombers Greater Western Sydney Giants

Where will Katie Taylor defend her undisputed lightweight title on 29 October? Manchester Liverpool

Leeds London