Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Which Everton legend has landed his first head coach job after being named as the new manager of League One club Forest Green?
Tim Cahill
Duncan Ferguson
Kevin Kilbane
Leighton Baines
Long-serving Kerry midfielder David Moran announced his retirement from inter-county football this week. How many senior All-Ireland titles did he win during his 14-year career?
Five
One
Three
Four
Scotland could cap Ulster’s John Cooney in the Six Nations. Where did the scrum-half start his professional career?
Ulster
Leinster
Edinburgh
Connacht
Kilmacud Crokes edged Glen in a controversial All-Ireland Club SFC final on Sunday. Who scored the Dublin’s side only goal of the game?
Paul Mannion
Shane Cunningham
Shane Walsh
Craig Dias
Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry has joined Rotherham on loan. Do you know his parent club?
Sheffield United
West Ham United
Peterborough United
Wigan Athletic
Who won the female welterweight final at the Irish National Elite Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium?
Grainne Walsh
Amy Broadhurst
Harry Kane’s goal against Fulham on Monday saw him equal Tottenham’s all-time goalscoring record, pulling level with which Spurs legend?
Jimmy Greaves
Jermaine Defoe
Gary Lineker
Glen Hoddle
The Six Nations kicks-off next weekend. Who was Ireland's top try-scorer in the 2022 tournament?
Mack Hansen
Michael Lowry
Dan Sheehan
James Lowe
Rory McIlroy found himself in the headlines this week. Who was he talking about here: “Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well.”
Greg Norman
Patrick Reed
The TV license inspector
Graeme McDowell
And finally, the nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced earlier this week. Which of the following sports films was a Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards?
Moneyball
The Fighter
Mean Machine
Rocky
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
COMMENTS (1)