Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which Everton legend has landed his first head coach job after being named as the new manager of League One club Forest Green? Tim Cahill Duncan Ferguson

Kevin Kilbane Leighton Baines

Long-serving Kerry midfielder David Moran announced his retirement from inter-county football this week. How many senior All-Ireland titles did he win during his 14-year career? Five One

Three Four

Scotland could cap Ulster’s John Cooney in the Six Nations. Where did the scrum-half start his professional career? Ulster Leinster

Edinburgh Connacht

Kilmacud Crokes edged Glen in a controversial All-Ireland Club SFC final on Sunday. Who scored the Dublin’s side only goal of the game? Paul Mannion Shane Cunningham

Shane Walsh Craig Dias

Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry has joined Rotherham on loan. Do you know his parent club? Sheffield United West Ham United

Peterborough United Wigan Athletic

Who won the female welterweight final at the Irish National Elite Championships at Dublin’s National Stadium? Grainne Walsh Amy Broadhurst

Harry Kane’s goal against Fulham on Monday saw him equal Tottenham’s all-time goalscoring record, pulling level with which Spurs legend? Jimmy Greaves Jermaine Defoe

Gary Lineker Glen Hoddle

The Six Nations kicks-off next weekend. Who was Ireland's top try-scorer in the 2022 tournament? Mack Hansen Michael Lowry

Dan Sheehan James Lowe

Rory McIlroy found himself in the headlines this week. Who was he talking about here: “Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well.” Greg Norman Patrick Reed

The TV license inspector Graeme McDowell