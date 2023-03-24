Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
Who was the leading try-scorer in the 2023 Six Nations?
James Lowe
Damian Penaud
Mack Hansen
Huw Jones
On Thursday night Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading goalscorer. Who held the record before Rooney claimed it in 2015?
Gary Lineker
Jimmy Greaves
Bobby Charlton
Alan Shearer
Limerick face Tipperary in the National Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals on Saturday. Which of the two counties has won more league titles?
Limerick
Tipperary
The women's Six Nations kicks-off this weekend. Who will captain Ireland in the tournament?
Nichola Fryday
Neve Jones
Nicole Cronin
Molly Scuffil-McCabe
Ireland welcome France to Dublin on Monday for their opening Euro 2024 qualifying fixture. Who scored for France on the night of the controversial handball in Paris back in 2009?
Thierry Henry
Nicolas Anelka
William Gallas
André-Pierre Gignac
Paddy Carr left his position as Donegal football manager this week. Which Dublin club did he lead to an All-Ireland club title in 2009?
Na Fianna
St Vincents
Ballyboden St Enda's
Kilmacud Crokes
Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching defeat of England saw Johnny Sexton move clear of Ronan O’Gara as the all-time top points-scorer in the Six Nations. Who is third on the list?
Jonny Wilkinson
Owen Farrell
Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have lured which of the below goalkeepers out of retirement to sign for the club?
Petr Cech
Rob Green
Ben Foster
Artur Boruc
The draws for the All-Ireland camogie championships were made on Thursday. Who did Kilkenny beat in last year's senior final?
Cork
Galway
Complete this Rory McIlroy quote from earlier in the week: “Obviously this part of the season you’ve got one eye on what you’re doing now and one eye on …”
Rankings points
Augusta
What's happening on the LIV tour
The Easter holidays
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?