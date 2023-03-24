Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who was the leading try-scorer in the 2023 Six Nations? James Lowe Damian Penaud

Mack Hansen Huw Jones

On Thursday night Harry Kane overtook Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading goalscorer. Who held the record before Rooney claimed it in 2015? Gary Lineker Jimmy Greaves

Bobby Charlton Alan Shearer

Limerick face Tipperary in the National Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals on Saturday. Which of the two counties has won more league titles? Limerick Tipperary

The women's Six Nations kicks-off this weekend. Who will captain Ireland in the tournament? Nichola Fryday Neve Jones

Nicole Cronin Molly Scuffil-McCabe

Ireland welcome France to Dublin on Monday for their opening Euro 2024 qualifying fixture. Who scored for France on the night of the controversial handball in Paris back in 2009? Thierry Henry Nicolas Anelka

William Gallas André-Pierre Gignac

Paddy Carr left his position as Donegal football manager this week. Which Dublin club did he lead to an All-Ireland club title in 2009? Na Fianna St Vincents

Ballyboden St Enda's Kilmacud Crokes

Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching defeat of England saw Johnny Sexton move clear of Ronan O’Gara as the all-time top points-scorer in the Six Nations. Who is third on the list? Jonny Wilkinson Owen Farrell

Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have lured which of the below goalkeepers out of retirement to sign for the club? Petr Cech Rob Green

Ben Foster Artur Boruc

The draws for the All-Ireland camogie championships were made on Thursday. Who did Kilkenny beat in last year's senior final? Cork Galway