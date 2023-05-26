Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these players did not score a try as La Rochelle broke Leinster's hearts in Saturday's Champions Cup final? Dan Sheehan Jimmy O'Brien

Georges Henri Colombe Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes

Katie Taylor suffered her first professional defeat on Saturday night, but from where does her opponent Chantelle Cameron hail? England Scotland

Wales USA

How many majors has Brooks Koepka won following his success at last weekend's US PGA Championship? 3 4

5 6

Which of these teams has already booked their place in the NBA Finals? LA Lakers Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics

Who scored the last-gasp, winning point as Clare beat Cork to reach the Munster senior hurling final? Ian Galvin Tony Kelly

Diarmuid Ryan Cian Nolan

Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar is enjoying a brilliant Giro D'Italia so far, climbing to fourth overall on Thursday. Which county is he from? Cork Sligo

Wexford Fermanagh

Which club will win the German Bundesliga title if they win their final fixture on Saturday? Union Berlin Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund

The Ireland women's national football team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in a September friendly against which opposition? USA Northern Ireland

England Norway

Westmeath hurlers secured arguably the biggest result in their history on Sunday, recovering from how many points down to knock Wexford out of the Leinster championship? 9 12

14 17