# Test your knowledge
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been following the sports news this week?
Which of these players did not score a try as La Rochelle broke Leinster's hearts in Saturday's Champions Cup final?
Dan Sheehan
Jimmy O'Brien

Georges Henri Colombe
Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes
Katie Taylor suffered her first professional defeat on Saturday night, but from where does her opponent Chantelle Cameron hail?
England
Scotland

Wales
USA
How many majors has Brooks Koepka won following his success at last weekend's US PGA Championship?
3
4

5
6
Which of these teams has already booked their place in the NBA Finals?
LA Lakers
Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets
Boston Celtics
Who scored the last-gasp, winning point as Clare beat Cork to reach the Munster senior hurling final?
Ian Galvin
Tony Kelly

Diarmuid Ryan
Cian Nolan
Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar is enjoying a brilliant Giro D'Italia so far, climbing to fourth overall on Thursday. Which county is he from?
Cork
Sligo

Wexford
Fermanagh
Which club will win the German Bundesliga title if they win their final fixture on Saturday?
Union Berlin
Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund
The Ireland women's national football team will play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in a September friendly against which opposition?
USA
Northern Ireland

England
Norway
Westmeath hurlers secured arguably the biggest result in their history on Sunday, recovering from how many points down to knock Wexford out of the Leinster championship?
9
12

14
17
Ireland's men’s Double Sculls pairing kicked off their European Championships defence with a brilliant heat win on Thursday. Who is Fintan McCarthy's partner in the boat in Slovenia?
Gary O'Donovan
Paul O'Donovan

Hugh Moore
Daire Lynch
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
What a start to the weekend. Enjoy it.
You scored out of !
Silver!
An honest effort. Enjoy your weekend.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Mmmm... Could have been worse, but could have been a lot better, too!
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
You're a glutton for punishment.
Share your result:

