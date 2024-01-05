Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Much-celebrated teenager Luke Littler was defeated in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, but how old is champion Luke Humphries? 21 25

28 33 Who twice defeated Rafael Nadal on the Spaniard's comeback week in Brisbane, once as part of a doubles team and once in the singles? Max Purcell Jordan Thompson

Rinky Hijikata Grigor Dimitrov French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ended his 11-year association with Tottenham this week to join which club outside of England? LA Galaxy LA FC

Al Nassr Al-Shabab Ireland's Fergal O'Brien will retire from professional snooker at the end of the season at the age of 51. From which county does he hail? Dublin Kilkenny

Kildare Meath Against whom did the Detroit Pistons end their record-breaking, 28-game losing streak in the NBA last Sunday night? Memphis Grizzlies Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors New York Knicks Which long-serving former All-Star nominee did new Cavan manager Raymond Galligan confirm is “not part of our plans” for 2024? Gearóid McKiernan James Smith

Brían O’Connell Caoimhin O’Reilly Which of these AIL Division 1A clubs will face holders Terenure in tomorrow's Bateman Cup final? Cork Constitution Shannon

Clontarf Young Munster Former Ireland U21 standout Finn Azaz scored another wondergoal for Plymouth earlier this week, but which fellow Championship club has he joined for €3m? Middlesbrough Watford

Southampton West Brom It was today announced that Ireland will open their T20 World Cup campaign against which giants of the game in New York on 5 June? England New Zealand

South Africa India Why were Sunderland forced to apologise to their own supporters this week? Their social media admin retweeted a tweet from the official club account which expressed strong support for Newcastle. One of their club bars was decked out in Newcastle colours and slogans ahead of tomorrow's derby in the FA Cup

