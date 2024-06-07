Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Who did Offaly beat on Saturday to seal The Faithful's first ever All-Ireland U20 hurling title?
Wexford
Tipperary
Cork
Kilkenny
Who scored Real Madrid's first goal as they saw off Borussia Dortmund to win a 15th Champions League crown?
Nacho
Dani Carvajal
Vinicius Jr
Brahim Diaz
Who will face Northampton in tomorrow's English Premiership rugby final?
Harlequins
Bath
Exeter Chiefs
Sale Sharks
Which horse gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 10th success in the Epsom Derby last Saturday?
Byzantine Boy
Times New Roman
This is Sparta
City of Troy
Who kicked 1-4 as Mayo edged past Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park?
Jordan Flynn
Donnacha McHugh
Ryan O'Donoghue
Eoghan McLaughlin
Ireland has qualified more boxers than ever before for this summer's Olympic Games. How many boxers will wear the Irish vest in Paris?
7
8
9
10
By how many strokes did Scotland's Robert MacIntyre win his first PGA Tour title at the Canadian Open?
1
2
4
6
Which club did new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca most recently manage?
West Brom
Leicester City
Sampdoria
Palermo
Who will top seed Iga Swiatek face in tomorrow's French Open final at Roland Garros?
Jasmine Paolini
Mira Andreeva
Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Whose late goal for Sweden broke Irish hearts and condemned the Girls in Green to another defeat in their Euro 2025 qualifier on Tuesday?
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Madelen Janogy
Hanna Lundkvist
Magdalena Eriksson
