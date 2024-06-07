Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
5.07pm, 7 Jun 2024
5.3k
1

Who did Offaly beat on Saturday to seal The Faithful's first ever All-Ireland U20 hurling title?
Wexford
Tipperary

Cork
Kilkenny
Who scored Real Madrid's first goal as they saw off Borussia Dortmund to win a 15th Champions League crown?
Nacho
Dani Carvajal

Vinicius Jr
Brahim Diaz
Who will face Northampton in tomorrow's English Premiership rugby final?
Harlequins
Bath

Exeter Chiefs
Sale Sharks
Which horse gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 10th success in the Epsom Derby last Saturday?
Byzantine Boy
Times New Roman

This is Sparta
City of Troy
Who kicked 1-4 as Mayo edged past Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park?
Jordan Flynn
Donnacha McHugh

Ryan O'Donoghue
Eoghan McLaughlin
Ireland has qualified more boxers than ever before for this summer's Olympic Games. How many boxers will wear the Irish vest in Paris?
7
8

9
10
By how many strokes did Scotland's Robert MacIntyre win his first PGA Tour title at the Canadian Open?
1
2

4
6
Which club did new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca most recently manage?
West Brom
Leicester City

Sampdoria
Palermo
Who will top seed Iga Swiatek face in tomorrow's French Open final at Roland Garros?
Jasmine Paolini
Mira Andreeva

Coco Gauff
Elena Rybakina
Whose late goal for Sweden broke Irish hearts and condemned the Girls in Green to another defeat in their Euro 2025 qualifier on Tuesday?
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Madelen Janogy

Hanna Lundkvist
Magdalena Eriksson
    Leave a commentcancel

     