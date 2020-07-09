This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Predicting Ireland's first-choice XV for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey had several different visions as they gazed into the future.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 4:07 PM
50 minutes ago 2,036 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5145995
Leinster lock Ryan Baird in action for the Ireland U20s at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship.
Image: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO
Leinster lock Ryan Baird in action for the Ireland U20s at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship.
Leinster lock Ryan Baird in action for the Ireland U20s at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship.
Image: Pablo Gasparini/INPHO

AHEAD OF A brief summer break, The42 Rugby Weekly drew a line under its podcast season with an episode which hinged upon several recommendations from regular listeners: predicting Ireland’s first-choice team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Sure, many of you will rightly balk at the notion of gazing ahead to the showpiece in France in three years’ time — perhaps only the general unease of the past few months has finally condemned the post-2019 World Cup malaise to the bowels of your subconscious — but as presenter Gavan Casey stressed early doors in today’s pod, it was merely a framework around which Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella could discuss and debate the best of Irish rugby’s up-and-comers.

There were several differences in opinion — at one stage, Gavan pointedly told Murray he was wrong, which almost never happens — but when the dust settled, there were three interesting-looking teams sprinkled with youth and left–field calls, as well as a few experienced campaigners which may or may not take listeners by surprise.

As a taster, we’ve listed Bernard’s first XV below. To listen to the reasoning behind it, and to hear Murray’s team as well as Gavan’s altogether better team*, just search for ‘The42 Rugby Weekly’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your pods. You can also listen at, and download from, the following SoundCloud link.

* Gavan may have written this teaser article.

Bernard Jackman’s predicted first-choice Ireland XV for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

15. Will Addison
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose (captain)
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Porter
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Ryan Baird
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan

Fire away in the comments section with your predicted teams, captains, and whatever else tickles your fancy!

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey predict their first-choice Ireland XVs for the next World Cup, while Bernard and Murray also give their assessments of Connacht’s two recent southern-hemisphere recruits:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie