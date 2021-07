Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on the Boks’ superb victory over the Lions, John Cooney’s international future, the URC teaming up with Jay Z’s management company, the new breakdown law trials, and much more.

To hear the full podcast, and get lots more benefits, join The42 Membership now for less than 12 cent a day: