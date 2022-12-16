Rugby Weekly: Don't hate the player, hate the game

ON FRIDAY’S EPISODE of The42 Rugby Weekly…

Joining the pod for the final time is our beloved Garry Doyle, who gives Gavan Casey and Rugby Weekly listeners his thoughts on the four provinces’ European fixtures this weekend before setting off for pastures new.

And if anybody knows how to source a 2003/2004 Chelsea jersey in time for Christmas, please for the love of God get in touch.

The42 Rugby Weekly / SoundCloud

Advertisement