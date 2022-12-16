Advertisement
Friday 16 December 2022 Dublin: 2°C
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
# Podcast
Rugby Weekly: Don't hate the player, hate the game
Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey preview the provinces’ European fixtures this weekend.
295
0
1 hour ago

ON FRIDAY’S EPISODE of The42 Rugby Weekly…

Joining the pod for the final time is our beloved Garry Doyle, who gives Gavan Casey and Rugby Weekly listeners his thoughts on the four provinces’ European fixtures this weekend before setting off for pastures new.

And if anybody knows how to source a 2003/2004 Chelsea jersey in time for Christmas, please for the love of God get in touch.


The42 Rugby Weekly / SoundCloud

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     