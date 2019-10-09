Get bonus Rugby Weekly podcasts and join our exclusive World Cup WhatsApp group

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

POOL A IS set to go right down to the wire.

Scotland’s impressive 61-0 win against Russia has left the race for the quarter-final places finely poised, and Ireland now know that they need a bonus-point win against Samoa on Saturday to guarantee their place in the last eight.

Anything less and they could find themselves in a scenario where head-to-head tiebreakers or points difference could come into play, so it really is all to play for.

After three thoroughly entertaining weeks of rugby, the tournament is about to step up another couple of gears, and what better time to remind you of the exciting new features we’ve got for The42 Members throughout the tournament.

The first is Rugby Weekly Extra, a brand-new series of member podcasts. Murray Kinsella has been dialling in from Japan every day for a quick chat to give us his thoughts on that day’s action and to bring us up to speed on the latest news from the Ireland camp. With 11 episodes of Rugby Weekly Extra published since the start of the tournament, and lots more to come, now is the time to get involved.

Another benefit exclusive to The42 Members is our Rugby World Cup WhatsApp group which has been buzzing over the last few weeks as Murray and the rest of our rugby team join our members to chat about the games, Ireland’s team selections and all of the other big talking points from Japan.

You can sign up today for just €5 a month or €42 a year and start to enjoy all of these extra benefits right away.

As well as these World Cup benefits, there’s also two more exclusive podcast series, our member-only Insiders Newsletters (including a rugby dispatch from Murray), monthly draws for great sporting prizes, and much, much more.

For more information, or to join, simply click here for more details and follow the simple instructions.

Support The42 — join the club.