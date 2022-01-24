Join Squidge and The42 Rugby Weekly crew for our members' Six Nations preview

RESTRICTIONS HAVE BEEN kicked to touch, stadiums can be filled to the brim once more and the four provinces have reached the knockout stages of the Champions Cup. Who could blame us for having a pep in our step this week?

Then, remember remember 13 November — and an autumn series in which the Andy Farlem Globetrotters laid waste to all who dared challenge them at Lansdowne Road — and one can’t be blamed for wanting to fast forward, now, to Six Nations kick-off in two weekends’ time.

There will come a time soon when all of us will be able to put the names from the members’ rugby WhatsApp group to faces, and share a laugh or a drink or an incredibly detailed breakdown of Munster’s kicking stats in person. And we don’t mean that in the abstract Dermot Kennedy, one-summer-night sort of way — we mean actually soon.

In the meantime, though, it feels important to bridge the gap between now and 5 February, and grab some facetime with those of you who are looking forward to this year’s tournament just as much as we are. So, just as we’ve done intermittently since the proverbial hit the fan in March 2020, we cordially invite you to a special Six Nations preview event on Zoom next Thursday, 3 February, with kick-off at 8pm.

Advertisement

Your Rugby Weekly crew of Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey will be joined for discussion and analysis by Robbie Owen (you may know him better by his stage name, Squidge Rugby), who will help the lads to preview not only Ireland’s opener versus Wales, but this year’s tournament as a whole.

‘Squidge’ has amassed a massive following — both on his YouTube channel and on social media — as a result of his acclaimed video dissections of recent matches and hot-button topics in the sport, counting among his fans one Rassie Erasmus.

His joining Murray and Berch in performing on-screen analysis for The42 members is already being described by experts as the biggest cultural crossover event since Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera performed ‘Like A Virgin’ together at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Similarly to our previous Zoom events, Thursday week’s will be a conventional Zoom call, not a webinar. This means that members can converse with Squidge, Murray, Bernard and Gavan on screen should they so wish (but if that’s not your bag, you can also still ask them questions via the chat function).

There will be a prize or two up for grabs, plenty of debate to be had, possibly a couple of cans cracked and, if you know Murray, Bernard, Squidge and Gav, about as thoroughly enjoyable — and enjoyably thorough — a tournament breakdown as one could conceive of.

The event will take place exclusively for The42 members and, if you’re not already part of our membership community, this might be the perfect time to join us and take a peek behind the curtain.

As well as an invitation to join the call with the lads on 3 February, you will immediately receive access to our Rugby Weekly Extra analysis pod with Murray and Eoin Toolan which land onto your phone every Monday morning, plus additional episodes recorded by Murray and guests moments after the final whistle of every Ireland match during the Six Nations and beyond. You will also receive our Rugby Insiders analysis emails, which are sent directly to your inbox by Murray and our rugby-writing staff.

'I thought Healy looked composed, I thought he actually looked Larkham-esque...'



Every week pro analyst Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to break down the weekend action in an exclusive podcast for our members



Get access by signing up at https://t.co/gmmE7i3ndx pic.twitter.com/bSsG2R7ssO — The42.ie (@The42_ie) January 24, 2022

Those are merely the rugby offerings. You can peruse the rest at members.the42.ie and see if it all tickles your fancy.

For existing members, we thank you again for your support and we can’t wait to see you on Thursday week at 8pm for the sit-down with Squidge, Murray, Bernard and Gavan.