Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Which of these Ireland players was NOT named in the official Six Nations team of the tournament? Joe McCarthy Josh van der Flier

Andrew Porter James Lowe In what minute did Cole Palmer score Chelsea's winning goal against Manchester United on Thursday night - the latest-ever winner in Premier League history? 101st minute 102nd minute

103rd minute 104th minute Who finished with 2-2 from play for Derry in last Sunday's National Football League Division 1 final win against Dublin? Conor Glass Lachlan Murray

Eoin McEvoy Shane McGuigan Which French city hosts Friday night's opening Euro 2025 qualifier between France and the Republic of Ireland? Le Mans Lille

Montpellier Metz "I've lost X different finals at Champions Cup level; that's a pretty s**t stat to have." How many Champions Cup finals has James Lowe lost? Two Three

Four Five Who is this four-time Formula 1 world champion, who hinted that he could be ready to come out of retirement? Sebastian Vettel Nico Rosberg

Fernando Alonso Kimi Raikonnen Which of these teams was involved in the match at the centre of Basketball Ireland's controversial proposal to replay the final 0.3 seconds of a league quarter-final? Killarney Cougars Waterford Vikings

Dublin Lions Portlaoise Panthers Who is the chair of the GAA's Football Review Committee, which launched its work in Croke Park on Friday? James Horan Malachy O'Rourke

Eamonn Fitzmaurice Jim Gavin Ireland lost to Italy in the Women's Six Nations at the RDS last Sunday. What was the final score? 11-5 19-17

27-21 35-8 Down GAA goalkeeper Charlie Smyth signed a three-year contract with which NFL franchise? Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints

