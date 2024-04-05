Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which of these Ireland players was NOT named in the official Six Nations team of the tournament?
Joe McCarthy
Josh van der Flier
Andrew Porter
James Lowe
In what minute did Cole Palmer score Chelsea's winning goal against Manchester United on Thursday night - the latest-ever winner in Premier League history?
101st minute
102nd minute
103rd minute
104th minute
Who finished with 2-2 from play for Derry in last Sunday's National Football League Division 1 final win against Dublin?
Conor Glass
Lachlan Murray
Eoin McEvoy
Shane McGuigan
Which French city hosts Friday night's opening Euro 2025 qualifier between France and the Republic of Ireland?
Le Mans
Lille
Montpellier
Metz
"I've lost X different finals at Champions Cup level; that's a pretty s**t stat to have." How many Champions Cup finals has James Lowe lost?
Two
Three
Four
Five
Who is this four-time Formula 1 world champion, who hinted that he could be ready to come out of retirement?
Sebastian Vettel
Nico Rosberg
Fernando Alonso
Kimi Raikonnen
Which of these teams was involved in the match at the centre of Basketball Ireland's controversial proposal to replay the final 0.3 seconds of a league quarter-final?
Killarney Cougars
Waterford Vikings
Dublin Lions
Portlaoise Panthers
Who is the chair of the GAA's Football Review Committee, which launched its work in Croke Park on Friday?
James Horan
Malachy O'Rourke
Eamonn Fitzmaurice
Jim Gavin
Ireland lost to Italy in the Women's Six Nations at the RDS last Sunday. What was the final score?
11-5
19-17
27-21
35-8
Down GAA goalkeeper Charlie Smyth signed a three-year contract with which NFL franchise?
Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
