The great Éamonn Ryan passed away this week. To how many All-Ireland titles did he lead Cork's senior ladies? Six Eight

10 12

Which of the players below has NOT been nominated for the 2020 Footballer of the Year award? Cillian O'Connor Brian Fenton

Ciarán Kilkenny Con O'Callaghan

Which former Irish rugby international was this week appointed as defence coach with the Ireland U20s? Marcus Horan Denis Leamy

Paul O'Connell Trevor Hogan

Alan Kelly and Damien Duff both left the Republic of Ireland set-up this week. At which club were they once team-mates? Newcastle United Blackburn Rovers

Fulham Melbourne City

Everton this week announced a new partnership with which League of Ireland club? Bohemians Waterford

Sligo Rovers Derry City

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers face whom in the NFL play-offs this weekend? New Orleans Saints Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots Cleveland Browns

The PGA Tour this week disavowed Donald Trump and cancelled plans to host the 2022 PGA Championship at which of his courses? Mar-a-Lago Turnberry

Doral Bedminster

Ahead of this weekend's game, who is Liverpool's highest goalscorer in games against Manchester United? Ian Rush Danny Murphy

Steven Gerrard Dirk Kuyt

Kilkenny's Paul Murphy retired from inter-county hurling this week. Name his club. Ballyhale Shamrocks Danesfort

Dicksboro James Stephens