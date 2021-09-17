Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

Friday
Football
- 7pm: England v North Macedonia, women’s international — ITV4
- 8pm: Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
NFL
- 1.20am: New York Giants v Washington, NFL — Sky Sports NFL
Golf
- 5.30pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf
- 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf
Cycling
- 1.30pm: Tour of Luxemberg, stage four – Eurosport 1
- 3.30pm: Tour of Slovakia, stage two – Eurosport 1
Saturday
Football
- 12.30pm: Wolverhampton v Brentford, Premier League — BT Sport 1
- 12.30pm: Hull City v Sheffield Utd, Championship — Sky Sports Football
- 3.15pm: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga — LaLigaTV
- 5pm: Inter Milan v Bologna, Serie A — BT Sport 3
- 5.30pm: Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League — Premier League
Rugby
- 8.05am: Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Arena
- 11.05am: Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Arena
- 3pm: Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, English Premiership — BT Sport 3
- 4pm: Montpellier v Toulouse, Top 14 — Premier Sports 2
- 8.05pm: Clermont v La Rochelle, Top 14 — Premier Sports 1
Cycling
- 1.30pm: Tour of Luxemberg, stage five – Eurosport 1
- 3.15pm: Primus Classic, Belgium — Eurosport 2
Golf
- 12pm: Dutch Open, Cromvoirt — Sky Sports Golf
- 5.30pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf
- 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf
Sunday
Football
- 2pm: West Ham v Man Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
- 4.30pm: Tottenham v Chelsea, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
- 5pm: Verona v Roma, Serie A — BT Sport 2
- 7.45pm: PSG v Lyon, Ligue 1 — Sky Sports Football
- 7.45pm: Juventus v AC Milan, Serie A — BT Sport 1
- 8pm: Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga — LaLigaTV
GAA
- 2pm: Rapparees v St Anne’s Rathangan, Wexford senior hurling final — TG4
- 3.45pm: Mt Leinster Rangers v Naomh Moling, Carlow senior hurling final — TG4
Cycling
- 1.30pm: Road World Championships, Belgium– BBC 2
UFC
- 12am: Anthony Smith v Ryan Spann, Las Vegas — BT Sport 1
Golf
- 12pm: Dutch Open, Cromvoirt — Sky Sports Golf
- 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf
- 11pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf
NFL
- 6pm: San Fran 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles — Sky Sports NFL
- 9.25pm: Dallas Cowboys v LA Chargers — Sky Sports NFL
- 1.20am: Kanses City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens — Sky Sports NFL
Rugby
- 3pm: Newcastle v Harlequins, English Premiership — BT Sport 1
- 8.05pm: Toulon v Stade Francais — Premier Sports 2
