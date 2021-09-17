Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

Get stuck into this lot over the weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Sep 2021, 7:30 AM
Friday 

Football

  • 7pm: England v North Macedonia, women’s international — ITV4
  • 8pm: Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League

NFL

  • 1.20am: New York Giants v Washington, NFL — Sky Sports NFL

Golf

  • 5.30pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf
  • 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf

Cycling

  • 1.30pm: Tour of Luxemberg, stage four – Eurosport 1
  • 3.30pm: Tour of Slovakia, stage two – Eurosport 1

Saturday

Football

  • 12.30pm: Wolverhampton v Brentford, Premier League — BT Sport 1
  • 12.30pm: Hull City v Sheffield Utd, Championship — Sky Sports Football
  • 3.15pm: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao, La Liga — LaLigaTV
  • 5pm: Inter Milan v Bologna, Serie A — BT Sport 3
  • 5.30pm: Aston Villa v Everton, Premier League — Premier League

Rugby

  • 8.05am: Australia v South Africa, Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Arena
  • 11.05am: Argentina v New Zealand, Rugby Championship — Sky Sports Arena
  • 3pm: Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs, English Premiership — BT Sport 3
  • 4pm: Montpellier v Toulouse, Top 14 — Premier Sports 2
  • 8.05pm: Clermont v La Rochelle, Top 14 — Premier Sports 1

Cycling

  • 1.30pm: Tour of Luxemberg, stage five – Eurosport 1
  • 3.15pm: Primus Classic, Belgium — Eurosport 2

Golf

  • 12pm: Dutch Open, Cromvoirt — Sky Sports Golf 
  • 5.30pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf
  • 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf

Sunday

Football

  • 2pm: West Ham v Man Utd, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
  • 4.30pm: Tottenham v Chelsea, Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League
  • 5pm: Verona v Roma, Serie A — BT Sport 2
  • 7.45pm: PSG v Lyon, Ligue 1 — Sky Sports Football 
  • 7.45pm: Juventus v AC Milan, Serie A — BT Sport 1
  • 8pm: Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga — LaLigaTV

GAA

  • 2pm: Rapparees v St Anne’s Rathangan, Wexford senior hurling final — TG4
  • 3.45pm: Mt Leinster Rangers v Naomh Moling, Carlow senior hurling final — TG4

Cycling

  • 1.30pm: Road World Championships, Belgium– BBC 2

UFC

  • 12am: Anthony Smith v Ryan Spann, Las Vegas — BT Sport 1

Golf

  • 12pm: Dutch Open, Cromvoirt — Sky Sports Golf 
  • 8pm: LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic, West Linn — Sky Sports Golf
  • 11pm: Fortinet Championship, Napa — Sky Sports Golf

NFL

  • 6pm: San Fran 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles — Sky Sports NFL
  • 9.25pm: Dallas Cowboys v LA Chargers — Sky Sports NFL
  • 1.20am: Kanses City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens — Sky Sports NFL

Rugby

  • 3pm: Newcastle v Harlequins, English Premiership — BT Sport 1
  • 8.05pm: Toulon v Stade Francais — Premier Sports 2

