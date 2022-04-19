Calling readers of The42: Help us plan our future

Membership : Access or Sign Up
We want your input into how our sports journalism can best serve you.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 9:36 PM
HOW WE ALL get our sports news has changed dramatically over the past few years.

The42 has been at the centre of that evolution. In little over a decade we’ve gone from a digital media start-up – then known as TheScore – to a key provider of Ireland’s news online and a well-known brand amongst people who care about Irish sport.

Our evolution has always been shaped by the feedback of our readers and now we’d like your input again.

As we map out the next phase of our growth, we want to understand what’s important to Irish sports news consumers.

What do you think we’re doing well and what do we need to do better? We want to learn how our sports journalism connects with audiences.

We’re looking for people who’d be willing to take part in a research exercise with us. We want to work with you – in a way and time that suits you – to shape the future of open, accessible journalism.

If you’re interested in taking part, share your details below. We’ll be getting in touch with opportunities from online surveys to one-on-one interviews over Zoom.

