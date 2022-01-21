Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here’s your guide for the weekend’s sporting action

What’s on your telly this weekend?

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 8:30 AM
The national basketball finals will be on TG4 this weekend.
Image: Laszlo Geczo; ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo; ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Friday

7pm: On Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League, Watford host Norwich in a bona fide relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road.

8pm: Sky Sports Golf brings you live coverage of the second round of the American Express from the West Stadium Course in California.

Saturday

11:30am: In the Premier League, it’s Everton v Aston Villa on BT Sport 1.

12:30pm: Leo Cullen’s Leinster visit The Rec in the Champions Cup.

1pm: Coverage of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot it begins on Virgin Media One. Plus, action from Haydock Park and Taunton.

2:45pm: Dublin face Laois in the O’Byrne Cup final, live on TG4.

3pm: Time for Munster v Wasps in the Champions Cup, live on BT Sport 2.

4:50pm: GAA Beo continues as Donegal and Monaghan meet in the McKenna Cup decider.

5pm: Premier League champions-in-waiting Manchester City travel to Southampton, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

5:15pm: Ulster host Clermont in Belfast, live on BT Sport 2.

5:45pm: Head to TG4′s YouTube channel for live coverage of the Men’s National Cup basketball final from Tallaght, where Neptune and Tralee Warriors battle for the Pat Duffy Cup. (TG4 will also show full deferred coverage of the game on television from 7:45pm).

8pm: The American Express continues over on Sky Sports Golf.

9pm: On Sky Sports NFL, the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the 2021 season.

Sunday

1.15am: The Packers host the 49ers on Sky Sports NFL.

1pm: Ballygunner take on Slaughtneil in the first All-Ireland club semi-final, live on TG4.

1pm: Connacht travel to Paris to face Stade Francais, live on BT Sport 3.

3pm Premier League contenders Liverpool visit their old friends Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League.

3:10pm: In the second semi-final, Ballyhale Shamrocks square off with St Thomas on the same channel.

4pm: Chelsea host recent League Cup opponents Tottenhsmn on Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League.

5:10pm: Glanmire face DCU in the Women’s National Cup basketball decider, with tip-off in the Paudie O’Connor Cup final at 5:20pm.

7:30pm: Man City host Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

7:30pm: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers host the LA Rams in the NFL playoffs, live on Sky Sports NFL.

8pm: The final round of the American Express on Sky Sports Golf.

11:30pm: Bills go to the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional game.

Read next:

