Thursday 9 April, 2020
Introducing: Warriors, The42’s new GAA podcast

Come with us on a journey through space and time… to Wexford in 1996.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 5:25 PM
“This is our day in the sun, we’re not going to not walk the full round of the pitch. We’re walking with our heads up, that’s it and we’re gonna walk around it, that’s it. Stand up like soldiers, this is a man’s game, stand up there, can we stand up like men in front of the President, can we stand up and show a bit of respect and then get out and put the lights onto green… and let’s go.”

- Liam Griffin, Wexford manager, 1996 

LET’S GO.  TODAY, we launch Warriors, our new Gaelic games podcast series. 

In each episode, we’ll attempt to retrace some of the best stories from our games’ history, speak to hurling and football’s most engaging personalities and re-examine landmark games and moments from the Association’s past.  

We start with a documentary on one of the beloved underdog teams that helped define hurling’s ‘Revolution Years’: the boys of Wexford ‘96. 

wexford-team-1996 Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Producer Kevin Brannigan spent time in the not-so-sunny south-east, meeting and interrogating the charismatic manager who catalysed the Yellowbellies’ amazing run; key players like Martin Storey and Tom Dempsey and kitman/fixer Pat Murphy. 

The story — stitched together using those interviews and lovely archive footage — is one of a group learning to trust each other, buying into Liam Griffin’s innovative techniques (like that traffic light system) and an appreciation for the county’s heritage.  

The series is available to our members, along with the newly-launched Really Into Years, Rugby Weekly Extra, The Football Family, Behind the Lines, the Bylines Project and other great benefits.

There’ll be two more exciting series kicking off next week too.   

Join The42

