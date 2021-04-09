BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 9 April 2021
Five-time All-Star and 2013 All-Ireland winner set to join Galway camogie backroom team

Therese Maher is expected to link up with the squad when Cathal Murray’s backroom team is ratified at a County Board meeting.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 9 Apr 2021, 6:56 PM
Therese Maher celebrates after Galway's All-Ireland win in 2013.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GALWAY CAMOGIE LEGEND Therese Maher is set to join the county’s backroom team this season.

Maher, who won an O’Duffy Cup with the Tribeswomen in 2013, will bring a wealth of experience to the side which narrowly missed out on winning back-to-back All-Ireland titles last year.

The news was first reported by the Connacht Tribune and has since been confirmed to The42 by the Galway county board.

Manager Cathal Murray’s backroom team is expected to be ratified at a county board meeting on Thursday.

At 33, Maher finally won an All-Ireland senior medal in 2013 after 16 years of lining out for the Connacht side. She had lost five finals previously with defeats in 1997, 1998, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

She subsequently retired from inter-county camogie in 2014, bringing the curtain down on a decorated career which yielded five All-Stars and the Player of the Year award in 2013.

Maher’s impending appointment comes following the news that camogie ‘second’ teams will be allowed to resume activity when inter-county GAA training returns in just under two weeks’ time.

Galway were one of 10 counties who were prohibited from fielding their second team in the 2020 championship, a directive which was based at the time on public health guidance during Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

In an interview with The42, Murray slammed the decision as “a very drastic” and “devastating” measure to take.

Sinead Farrell
