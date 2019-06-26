This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gunnar Nelson to return at UFC Copenhagen in September

The Icelandic fighter will take on Thiago Alves, while the main event for the card is yet to be announced.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
GUNNAR NELSON WILL get the chance to bounce back from March’s split decision loss to Leon Edwards when he takes on Thiago Alves on 28 September in Copenhagen.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-London-Edwards vs Nelson Gunnar Nelson during his defeat to Leon Edwards in London earlier this year. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Icelandic welterweight (17-4-1) was narrowly beaten in his co-main event slot against Edwards in London on 16 March – a show headlined by Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC have yet to announce a main event for this Autumn’s event.

The 30-year-old last has his hand raised on 8 December when he beat Alex Oliveira via rear-naked choke at UFC 231 in Toronto.

Nelson has looked like a fighter transformed since his 17-month break from fighting with the promotion between July 2017 and December 2018. The grappler has entered his previous two fights in exceptional physical condition, which has helped him to a victory and close decision loss after three rounds.

Alves (23-14), meanwhile, is a former UFC title challenger at 170lbs and comes off the back of a unanimous decision loss to Laureano Stropoli in May in Rio.

He did overcome Max Griffin via split decision at UFC Fortaleza in February, but has lost three of his last four fights overall – including defeats against Curtis Millender and Alexey Kunchenko.

