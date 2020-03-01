This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Thierry Henry gets second managerial stint off to a winning start

A superb lobbed 80th-minute finish from Argentinian striker Maxi Urruti secured all three points for the Impact.

By AFP Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 12:48 AM
Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry salutes fans.
Image: Graham Hughes
Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry salutes fans.
Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry salutes fans.
Image: Graham Hughes

THIERRY HENRY’S Major League Soccer managerial career got off to a winning start as Montreal Impact came from behind to defeat New England Revolution 2-1 in their season-opener on Saturday.

A superb lobbed 80th-minute finish from Argentinian striker Maxi Urruti secured all three points for the Impact, who appointed former France and Arsenal star Henry as manager in November.

Urruti’s winner, lifting the ball over New England goalkeeper Matt Turner from the edge of the area, came just moments after Revs substitute Wilfried Zahibo had a goal chalked off for offside after a video review.

Earlier Teal Bunbury had fired New England into the lead at the Olympic Stadium with a 13th-minute volley after a well-worked move from a corner.

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

Romell Quioto headed Montreal level in the 37th minute, nodding home Joel Waterman’s flick-on from a corner to make it 1-1.

Zahibo looked to have shot New England into the lead in the 73rd minute after bundling home a free kick from close range but the goal was later ruled out for a marginal offside.

Instead it was left to former Portland Timbers forward Urruti to clinch victory for Montreal, latching on to a long ball over the top to lob Turner as the New England goalkeeper advanced off his line.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Mexico international striker Javier Hernandez was unable to mark his MLS debut with a goal as the Los Angeles Galaxy were held to a 1-1 draw at Houston Dynamo.

Argentinian forward Cristian Pavon fired the Galaxy into an early lead with a superb shot from the edge of the area after 13 minutes.

But Houston fought back to level through Colombian striker Mauro Manotas shortly after half-time.

© – AFP, 2020 

AFP

