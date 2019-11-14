Thierry Henry returns to management with MLS side

Thierry Henry has take over at Montreal Impact.

Thierry Henry has take over at Montreal Impact.

THIERRY HENRY HAS been named the new head coach of MLS side Montreal Impact.

The former Arsenal and France star has signed an initial two-year deal, with the option of a third.

It is Henry’s first coaching job since a troubled 20 games in charge of former club Monaco in Ligue 1 last season.

“We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game,” said Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore via the club’s website.

“Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field.

“He is a competitor and a leader who has proven himself at the highest level throughout his career. He now brings these qualities with him to Montreal, a place he wants to be.”

Henry, 42, who played in MLS for New York Red Bulls, said: “It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS. It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments.

“To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!