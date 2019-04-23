No MLS job for Thierry Henry yet as Red Bulls rubbish recent reports

FORMER FRANCE STRIKER striker Thierry Henry will not be rejoining the New York Red Bulls, the Major League Soccer club’s sporting director has said in a statement.
Denis Hamlett dismissed multiple reports linking the former Red Bulls standout and AC Monaco boss to a head coaching job with the Red Bulls, who are off to a slow MLS start this season under Chris Armas.
“Recent reports of Thierry Henry joining the New York Red Bulls are false,” Hamlett said in a statement on the MLS website.
Henry, 41, was dropped as coach at AC Monaco in January with the club 19th in the French league standings, having gone 4-11 with five drawn under the former France national team standout.
Henry scored 51 goals in 122 appearances for the Red Bulls in the later days of a playing career that saw him take the field for Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona as well as help France to a 1998 World Cup title.
The Red Bulls have won one game, lost four and drawn two this season under Armas, who last season guided New York to a league-best record of 22-7 with five drawn.
