Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

'This is what saved my life – I was dead for 12 minutes' - David Ginola on CPR

Newcastle’s game against Tottenham was delayed while a spectator received medical attention.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 8:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,087 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577271
Jamie Redknapp, Kieron Dyer and David Ginola speak with David Jones (right).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Jamie Redknapp, Kieron Dyer and David Ginola speak with David Jones (right).
Jamie Redknapp, Kieron Dyer and David Ginola speak with David Jones (right).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DAVID GINOLA urged everybody to get CPR training after a fan collapsed during Newcastle’s Premier League match against Tottenham.

The game at St James’ Park was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as the spectator received medical attention.

It was later confirmed by Newcastle that the person was stabilised and sent to hospital.

Ginola, who played 58 times for the Magpies, suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016.

“[The incident] brings back some very weird memories,” the 54-year-old said in the Sky Sports studio during the stoppage.

“I have not been in the country for years and you have a heart attack in the stadium – it is a bit weird.

“I think a defibrillator helps massively. Having people being able to perform CPR helps massively. At the end of the day we should all be able to perform CPR to help each other.”

Ginola collapsed and fell into a coma more than five years ago. He was administered CPR on the pitch by fellow footballer Frederic Mendy.

“This is what saved my life,” added Ginola, who also played for Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton. “The surgeon who operated said to me: ‘I did my job but I didn’t save your life, the one who saved your life is the one next to you on the football pitch’.

“Frederic Mendy and those guys had been told how to perform CPR and they did it for 12 minutes. I was dead for 12 minutes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“It is very important because otherwise the brain is damaged, even if your heart is saved.”

Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer was also appearing as a pundit for Sky Sports and he added: “When you do your coaching badges it is compulsory you learn your first aid.

“We have to learn CPR and know where all the defibrillators at the training ground are because having that bit of knowledge will save lives.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie